Daytona Beach plans major makeover of roadway Local News Daytona Beach plans major makeover of roadway Time has not been kind to a stretch of roadway known as the "Gateway to Daytona Beach." Now the eight blocks of prime real estate along International Speedway Boulevard could be getting a multi-million-dollar makeover.

The City of Daytona Beach would like to widen the road and allow space for bike lanes, larger sidewalks and even a roundabout approaching the beach.

"With so much money having been put into the Speedway and the Daytona Rising project across the street, the new developments going up and down A1A, we've been trying to keep pace," said Carol Collett, who manages the Daytona Inn.

The price tag on the initial face lift for the state-owned road is nearly $26 million, with a majority of the money going toward buying up real estate.

"To copy a phrase, 'If you build it, they will come.' And I think that has been an eyesore for quite some time. So seeing that visual improvement will go a long way to add to all adverting and promotions the properties along the beach are doing," Collett added.

The city has already set aside $2 million for the project and hopes to receive another $25 million from the Florida Department of Transportation.