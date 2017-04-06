Spiders becoming a problem for one Florida city Local News Spiders becoming a problem for one Florida city Dozens in one Deltona, Florida subdivision say they are finding hairy wolf spiders in their home. Lillian Stabile said she stumbled across a huge spider in her garage.

"This spider was the size of my hand! No kidding! It had its legs spread out like this. It was brown, and it was the size of my hand!"

Bug experts say the arachnids are common in Florida. A wolf spider can grow to the size of a salad plate, they say. They run into homes this time of year, searching for food -- usually smaller bugs. They venomous bite can leave a mark.

Mike Oliviero and his wife have found several wolf spiders in their shower.

"I don't know how, but they get in, and they scare my wife to death," he said. "We try to catch'em and let'em go outside. If all else fails, we have to get rid of them."