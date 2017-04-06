Maintenance man sccused of stealing from apartment he was supposed to be fixing Local News Maintenance man sccused of stealing from apartment he was supposed to be fixing Melbourne Police arrested a former apartment complex handyman accused of stealing cash from inside an apartment.

- Melbourne Police arrested a former apartment complex handyman accused of stealing cash from inside an apartment.

On Wednesday, Craig Scott Bowen, of Palm Bay, was charged in Brevard County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he faces seven charges including burglary and grand theft from a dwelling.

According to police Bowen was a handyman at the Savannahs at James Landing during the times of the reported thefts.

A resident of the apartments told police that on at least trhee occasions his family came home to find hundreds of dollars in cash missing. In one case the resident reported his wife’s purse had been poured out on the kitchen table, but there was no sign of forced entry.

According to the arrest report apartment management said Bowen had been in possession of keys to the apartment on the date of the first incident and had work orders for the unit.

When interviewed by police, officers said Bowen admitted to stealing $600 that day in late February.