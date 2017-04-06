Florida storms produce tornadoes, wind damage

- A strong line of storms which passed across the Florida Peninsula Thursday morning produced a tornado in Fort Myers and wind damage in some inland counties.

Weather expects say a possible tornado is believed to have struck at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park. The National Weather Service says park biologist had reported flipped campers and uprooted trees.

About eight miles from that location, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said some homes were also damaged, just north of Ft. Drum. During an afternoon news conference, Sheriff Noel Stephen said 14 homes were damaged and three destroyed.

The Florida Highway Patrol also reported multiple accidents along the Florida Turnpike during the peak of the storms. No one was seriously injured in those accidents on the turnpike. WPTV-TV reports that one resident was injured and taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.