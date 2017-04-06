Brevard County Deputy saves the lives of 11 ducklings

- Brevard County Deputy Barrett Bright discovered 11 ducklings darting in and out of traffic this morning. With no mother in sight, he knew he had to take action.

Deputy Bright went on to scoop up all 11 ducklings and take them to the Florida Wildlife Hospital in Melbourne, Florida, where the staff will protect and care for them until they can be returned to the wild.

The deputy also soon discovered that the mother duck had been struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Without the efforts of Deputy Bright and Florida Wildlife Hospital, the ducklings might not have survived the day.