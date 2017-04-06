Multi-agency search for missing Tampa teen continues Thursday

- Seventeen-year-old Hailey Acierno has been missing for nine days as of Thursday, but family, law enforcement and volunteers aren’t giving up hope.

Multiple agencies joined forces Thursday morning to conduct a search. Hailey’s family is asking for community volunteers to help with the search as well.

Tampa Police, with assistance from members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will continue the search for the Tampa teen in Flatwoods Park.

Police say Hailey is known to spend time in the park.

Tampa police say officers are using all avenues possible in the effort to find Hailey, including Air Service, canine, horses, off-road vehicles, and officers on foot searching the park from every vantage point.

The missing teen’s mom spoke out on Facebook, asking for the community’s help to find her little girl.

In the post, she said, “We are organizing a foot search again on Saturday and need volunteers who are physically able to continue the foot search through rough terrain. You must be in long pants and boots, and bring something to help you carry water.”

The search will take place at 9 a.m. at Flatwoods Park.