Man arrested for shooting diaper thief at Wal-Mart

- A man was arrested Wednesday night on manslaughter charges for shooting and killing a diaper thief outside of a Wal-Mart earlier this year.

Lonnie Leonard, 51, allegedly shot 19-year-old Arthur Adams, who was caught trying to steal several items, including diapers, from the Wal-Mart on Clarcona Ocoee Road in Pine Hills.

Leonard first saw Adams when a Wal-Mart employee confronted the man. He and his two friends were trying to steal baby items and other merchandise. Leonard stepped in to stop the trio, but felt threatened because he thought that the man was trying to arm himself. Leonard then pulled out a gun and shot Adams.

Adams and his friends attempted to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was carjacked in January, but crashed shortly after.

Adams was then found at a nearby gas station and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The other two accompanying Adams got away on foot.

51-year-old Lonnie Leonard was arrested and is locked up at the Orange County Jail. He is expected to face a judge this morning.