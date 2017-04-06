Florida moves ahead with cuts to budget of State Attorney Aramis Ayala

- Florida legislators are moving ahead with plans to cut the budget of an Orlando prosecutor who is pledging to not seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office.

Rival spending plans approved Wednesday by House and Senate budget committees would cut roughly $1.3 million from the budget of the office of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala has come under fire after she announced she wouldn't seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Loyd or any other case. Loyd is charged with killing an Orlando police lieutenant earlier this year, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat, wanted to restore funding for Ayala's office, but he withdrew his proposal amid Republican opposition. He said that if the money was cut, it would force Ayala to eliminate the prosecution of certain cases.