Jimmy Fallon ride opens at Universal Orlando

- Today, Universal Orlando Resort's newest ride, "Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon," is officially open.

The attraction gives guests the ultimate "Tonight Show" experience as they get up close and personal with the show's most hilarious segments before taking off on a wild and action-packed race through New York City against Jimmy Fallon himself.

As they experience the attraction, guests will make their way through Studio 6B to board the world's first-ever flying theater, which seats up to 72 audience members, for the race of a lifetime. They will speed through the streets of New York City and all the way to the moon and back, encountering iconic landmarks from the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building to everything in between.

"Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon" will be the first attraction at Universal Studios Florida to feature an all-new Virtual Line experience, allowing guests to spend less time waiting in line and more time discovering even more incredible thrills throughout Universal Studios. The Virtual Line system is accessible via the Official Universal Orlando Resort App or at kiosks located outside the attraction entrance.

Single-day tickets at Universal Orlando Resort begin at $110.00.