- It's finally time for the Florida Legislature to try to make a deal on gambling.

The Florida House on Wednesday voted 73-40 for a bill that would "freeze" gambling across the state. The legislation is vastly different from a version approved by the Florida Senate.

Legislators have a month left to reach an agreement amid heavy lobbying effort from those in the gambling industry.

The Senate bill would allow slot machines at dog and horse tracks in eight counties outside of South Florida. It would also allow the Seminole Tribe to offer craps and roulette at its casinos.

The House measure would allow the tribe to keep its slot machines and blackjack tables for 20 years but would not let them offer additional games. The legislation also confines slot machines to tribal-run casinos and tracks in South Florida.