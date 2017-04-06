- Several counties in Central Florida are under a tornado watch until 8 a.m.

Counties that should take caution and keep up with the latest weather alerts are: Alachua, Lake, Orange, Volusia, and Seminole.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s SPC, and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).

“A watch is issued when conditions are favorable, for example, either for a severe thunderstorm or tornadoes,” AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. “It doesn’t mean severe weather is imminent.”

There are no set criteria for issuing watches, but if the conditions seem consistent with a developing severe weather pattern, watches can be changed and altered by monitoring ongoing developments.

Warnings mean that severe weather is imminent and is based on specific criteria and existing reports received by the NWS