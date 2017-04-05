Man arrested in Winter Park home invasion cases Local News Man arrested in Winter Park home invasion cases A man has been arrested, accused in a home invasion, in which police say he barged into the wrong house and demanded drugs. Residents in the Winter Park neighborhood where the intrusion took place said they never saw it coming.

"I talked to a couple of the neighbors down here, and just everybody is just a little more aware," says Mitchell Goff of the incident that has left people looking over their shoulders.

Police said Matthew Moody invaded a home in their neighborhood. The two women inside told them he had the wrong place, but that didn't stop him from pointing a gun at them and demanding they take him to the house next door, according to a police report.

Once they got there, officers said the girls were able to get away, but a man inside the other home became a third victim.

Police said Moody left with some marijuana and was on the loose for two-and-a-half weeks, before officers caught him. No one was hurt in the incident.

Goff said he can now let his guard down a little, but he wondered how something like this could happen.

"It makes you wonder why they're here versus somewhere else. But they obviously did a good job. You wonder why people pick a certain a place."

Moody is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.