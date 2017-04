A1A washed out again in Flagler County Local News A1A washed out again in Flagler County Just months after being damaged by Hurricane Matthew and then repaired, State Road A1A will require additional road work to fix sections washed away by Tuesday's storms.

It cost $4 million to repair the road after Hurricane Matthew. State officials said the fix was temporary and it will be a year-and-a-half before a permanent solution is in place. Among options is a metal seawall.