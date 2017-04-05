Lightning strikes sparks fires in Brevard County Local News Lightning strikes sparks fires in Brevard County A ceiling charred and a blown-out electrical panel are part of the aftermath from a lightning strike to the top of a home on Garden Street in Titusville.

Titusville Fire Department Battalion Chief Gerald Ford says the storm, which struck on Tuesday afternoon, was quick but dangerous.

“There was an approaching storm that had a lot of lightening associated with it. It was quick moving,” said Ford.

His crew got called to the house late Tuesday afternoon.

“The crews found light smoke showing from the roof of the building; they went in to investigate and found a small area of fire in a utility room. They were able to extinguish in with a water can.”

He says the homeowners were there at the time and saw it all.

“The occupants were working in the carport area. One was outside when they heard the strike turned around and saw the smoke,” said Ford.

They found the worst of the damage inside their oversized pantry.

An hour later, Palm Bay Police sent out a tweet saying fire and police were responding to multiple fires caused by lightening strikes. A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that his screen lit up with 21 calls for service at the same time. Most he says were small fires put out by the rain, but firefighters did have to hose down a few.

Thankfully, no severe lightning damage was reported in Brevard County.