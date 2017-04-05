- A 10-year-old boy was struck by a truck in Palm Bay on Wednesday afternoon, as he rode his bicycle.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Eldron and Bayside Lakes boulevards, shortly after the child departed Odyssey Elementary School.

Police say the driver of the truck was making a right turn and did not see the boy who was crossing the street. The boy was wearing a helmet, but was run over by the truck. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene.