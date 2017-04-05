Palm Bay child dies after being hit by truck

Posted:Apr 05 2017 04:07PM EDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 04:38PM EDT

PALM BAY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A 10-year-old boy was struck by a truck in Palm Bay on Wednesday afternoon, as he rode his bicycle. 

Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Eldron and Bayside Lakes boulevards, shortly after the child departed Odyssey Elementary School. 

Police say the driver of the truck was making a right turn and did not see the boy who was crossing the street.  The boy was wearing a helmet, but was run over by the truck.  The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene.

