GPD Announces New Award In Remembrance of Fallen GPD Lt. Corey Dahlem

- Lt. Corey “Spoon” Dahlem was very well known as a mentor to others at the Gainesville Police Department until his tragic death on April 4, 2007. A new award announced on the 10th anniversary of his passing will further enhance his memory.

The Lt. Corey “Spoon” Dahlem Mentorship Award will be given to any sworn or civilian member of GPD who continuously exemplifies the qualities of a mentor to other department members.

This award will be presented to an individual who has enhanced the growth of a fellow employee(s) by providing valuable advice and support through a significant commitment of time and effort and building the mentees’ professional skills and abilities. The recipient has also helped the mentee identify paths to success and carry out that vision. The mentor has provided guidance and support for the mentee to experience intellectual, emotional and social growth.

The award will be annual and shall be presented to the recipient on or about April 4th of each year, which is the anniversary of Lt. Dahlem’s tragic line-of-duty death. The first award will be granted in 2018.

The GPD Awards Committee will redact the name of the nominee before delivering the nominations to the Dahlem family. By viewing the nominations without names, the winners will be selected by the family on merit alone. This was a request of the family.

The winning recipient of the Lt. Corey “Spoon” Dahlem Mentoring Award will be presented a plaque, campaign ribbon, and their name will be engraved and mounted on the award displayed at GPD Headquarters.