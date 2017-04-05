Woman accused of stealing from and suffocating her neighbor

- A 36-year-old woman In Brevard County has been accused of stealing from and suffocating her neighbor.

Jennifer Rose Trent was charged with the first-degree murder of 70-year-old Doris Johnston. They both lived in the same Brevard County community, Barefoot Bay.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office stated that Johnston suffered head trauma that left her incoherent before being placed in a shed, where she survived several days before being suffocated by Trent.

"Investigators believe that the motive for the homicide was a scheme devised by the suspect to gain access to the victim's money and residence," the agency said in a statement. "It was learned that Trent had made unauthorized purchases on the victim's credit cards totaling approximately $15,000."

Trent had Johnston's credit cards and had created forged letters, giving her access to the victim's financial accounts and home.

Trent was arrested and is now being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.