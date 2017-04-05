Kissimmee first responders equipped to rescue pets

- The City of Kissimmee Fire Department is better preparing their first responders to assist pets, as they have recently received five new pet oxygen masks.

Known as "Project Breathe," the Invisible Fence Brand is further extending its goal of saving the lives of pets by equipping first responders with tools to help pets breathe easier when affected by smoke inhalation from fire.

The Invisible Fence Brand say that industry sources estimate 40,000 to 150,000 pets die each year in fires, with most succumbing to smoke inhalation.

Four of the donated kits will be distributed to each of the city's four fire stations to replace the aging pet kits currently in the field.

Angie and Tom Kurrack, the owners of the local dealer Invisible Fence of Central Florida, presented the donated pet oxygen mask kits to Fire Chief Jim Walls, Lieutenant Joan Robinson, and Lieutenant Dwight Johnson of the City of Kissimmee Fire Department on March 29th, 2017.

Angie Kurrack stated that her and Tom are "thankful the City of Kissimmee is prepared with the equipment to assist pets in distress if needed."

The new kits include a small, medium, and large mask to serve pets of all types and sizes.