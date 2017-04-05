Gainesville Police Officer being investigated for multiple charges

- An officer in Gainesville has been suspended after it was announced he will be investigated for allegations of aggravated assault and multiple other charges, according to authorities.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, a criminal investigation has been opened into allegations against Officer Patrick Hopkins.

These allegations include aggravated assault, stalking, false imprisonment and battery, Gainesville Police released in a statement.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Gainesville Police Department Internal Affairs Division was also contacted and will open their own internal inquiry into the matter.

Officer Hopkins has been suspended with pay and will remain suspended through the course of both the criminal and internal investigations, a spokesperson for Gainesville Police Department said.

Officer Hopkins has been an officer with the department since April 2013 and is currently assigned to the K-9 Unit.