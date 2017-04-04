Teen arrested in hotel homicide investigation Local News Teen arrested in hotel homicide investigation Osceola County deputies say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for murder after a love triangle turned deadly.

Deputies were called to the Heritage Park Inn at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning for the disturbance.

“I was actually lying right in bed and watching TV and just through the curtain, I saw red lights first,” said Michael Williams, who is staying at the Inn.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kevin Joel Rojas and 16-year-old Luis Angel Pagan got into a fight over a woman. They say Rojas was fatally stabbed.

Cardaryl Burns, who was a few doors down, says he heard screams.

“I thought somebody was fighting and they were doing a lot of damage – so they were yelling out, ‘Call the police, call the police,’” he explained.

Deputies say it all went down in room 226. The door was still taped off Tuesday afternoon.

“It was kind of a frightening situation once we figured out what did happen,” Williams said.

Investigators say Pagan turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and is now facing a first degree murder charge. They say he is being held at the juvenile detention center.