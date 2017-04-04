Officers search for motive of Palm Coast shooting

- Deputies are searching for the person responsible for shooting at several vehicles and one home in Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of gunshots heard in the 100th block of Plain View Drive in Palm Coast around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and one residence were damaged as a result of the incident.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is actively working on the scene and investigators are looking for a possible motive. However, deputies do not believe that this was a random act.

Sheriff Rick Staly stated that "this is a cowardly criminal act and it will not be tolerated in Flagler County." He went on to say that they will "use all available resources to solve this horrible act."

If you have any information, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).