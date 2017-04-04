Police: Man stabbed to death at Daytona Beach bar

- One person is dead after a fight broke out at a Daytona Beach bar between suspected rival gang members, said police.

Daytona Beach Police responded to the Crooks Den on Orange Ave for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that there had been a fight between suspected rival gang members.

Police tell FOX 35 that a victim was located on scene with multiple stab wounds. The victim was then transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back with FOX 35 for updates to this developing story.