Man found dead in New Smyrna Beach

- A man found floating in the water at a Volusia County beach is believed to have drowned, according to authorities.

Volusia County Beach Safety say 27-year-old Steven Rix, Winter Park, was found in the water in the 1700 block south in New Smyrna Beach.

Bystanders pulled Rix from the water and began CPR, according to Captain Andrew Ethridge.

Beach Safety arrived on scene and transported Rix to Bert Fish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from an apparent drowning.

According to Beach Safety, Rix was visiting the beach with friends.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results to determine the official cause of death.