Police: Man slammed other man's face into window

- Caught on camera: surveillance video shows a 66-year-old man unexpectedly getting his face slammed into a car window. Orange County sheriff's deputies say the victim’s name is Wilfredo.

Rewind a little, and the video will show Wilfredo walking from the front of a store back to his car when a guy comes up behind him and pushes him so hard, his nose is now fractured, several teeth chipped. Seconds later, two women, who we now know are Wilfredo’s daughter and wife, are rushing to his side.

“I heard my dad yelling. When I looked over, I saw a jeep patriot that was the exact same color as ours and my dad came from around the driver side spitting out blood from his mouth and his face looked pretty beat up,” said Joan, Wilfredo’s daughter.

She asked we not share their last name. She says her dad had mistaken another black Jeep Patriot, parked just two spaces away, for his own.

“The guy said I thought your dad was trying to steal my car. I just got this car I’m not letting anybody touch my property,” said Joan.

OCSO identified 21-year-old Kevin Mena as the man who attacked Wilfredo. According to his arrest affidavit, at the time of the Sunday afternoon attack, Mena was on probation for illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

“He could have said, ‘Sir, what are you doing? That’s my car.’ But no, he asked no questions, he just abruptly attacked my dad,” said Joan.

Joan says it all happened in an instant while she and her mother were rearranging their car to fit the specialty grocery items the family just bought at the store to take home to South Carolina. The video shows Wilfredo pulling on the door handle, but the car door doesn’t budge.

“From what my dad said he looked inside to see if one of us was in there. And that’s when the man came from behind him and hit him so hard, slamming his face against the window,” said Joan.

Investigators say instead of apologizing or offering to help while Wilfredo stood there bleeding, Mena sped off in his black Jeep. Deputies arrested him about two hours later. Mena made his first appearance before a judge today. He is charged with aggravated battery with permanent disfigurement and battery on a person 65 or older.

Joan says her father’s lips are so cut up and swollen that it hurts for him to speak. And, between the chipped teeth and the one that was knocked sideways, it’s next to impossible for him to eat. She says the ER doctor recommended a liquid diet for her dad. He’ll be seeing an oral surgeon sometime Tuesday when they return home to South Carolina.