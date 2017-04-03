City of Orlando needs help choosing new flag

- The City of Orlando is going to decide on a new flag and is asking for help from the public in choosing the next design. The City of Orlando received more than 950 flag submissions from around the globe. Now it is your turn to vote for your favorite design.

Click here to see the designs, read description from the artists and then cast your vote. A person is allowed one vote per entry per day, now through April 17. The Flag Design Review Committee will meet to review voting results and make their final recommendation to City Council.