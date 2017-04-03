Cocoa police search for suspected arsonist Local News Cocoa police officers on lookout for arsonist Cocoa police officers are on the hunt for an arsonist who strikes while homeowners are inside their houses, fast asleep.

Because two fires happened in the same mobile home park at night, while residents were home, detectives believe they have an arsonist on the loose. On Monday morning, at about 4 a.m., four men woke to the sound of glass breaking on Nomad Street in Sunrise Village.

"Our concern is whoever is doing this is doing it in the overnight hours while people are sleeping!" said Cocoa Police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez.

Then, on Spartan Street, it was a man and woman inside their home sleeping, when a fire broke out before midnight last Thursday. Neighbor John Viera saw the flames first and woke the couple inside,

"I was in my living room window playing a game and next thing you know, I see flames shoot to the sky," Viera explained.

Each fire was put out quickly and luckily no one was hurt, but police say it's likely the same arsonist who set both fires. They worry this person may well strike again.

If you see anything suspicious, call authorities or 911.