Authorities seek missing Zellwood girl

- An alert has been issued by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for a teenager, considered missing and endangered.

Jennifer Maldonado, 14, was last seen leaving the area of Holly Ct. in Zellwood, Florida Sunday night, around 10 p.m. Authorities say she is likely to be in the company of Williams Hernandez, a man approximately 45 years of age, who is believed to be harboring her. Hernandez drives a Red/White 2001 Ford Mustang bearing FL tag 040WVM.

Maldonado is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-HELP(4357).