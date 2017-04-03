Man charged with stabbing, killing, ex-girlfriend with sword

- The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 41-year-old man for stabbing his ex- girlfriend with a sword and then running her over with a truck.

According to a news release, deputies found 42-year Brandi Blevins dead in the front yard of a home Sunday night.

Detectives discovered Huffman had stabbed Blevins with a large sword. According to one witness, after Huffman stabbed Blevins, he ran to his truck and proceeded to run over the victim before crashing into a tree. He then ran from the home and was later found and taken into custody by deputies.

He's charged with premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's in jail without bail and it's unclear if he's retained an attorney.