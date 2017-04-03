Alleged cop killer Markeith Loyd requests new attorney Local News Alleged cop killer Markeith Loyd requests new attorney Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd returned to court Monday morning for a status hearing. The state had plans to present evidence into discovery, but that was pushed back because Loyd made an unexpected request: he now wants an attorney to represent him and he wants criminal defense attorney Terence Lenamon from Miami.

"It is your position now that you would like to have an attorney to represent you in this action, is that correct,” asked Judge Frederick Louten.

“Not just an attorney, Terence Lenamon," Markeith Loyd told the judge.

"Typically, you don't get to pick the court appointed counsel but I’m going to consider this carefully because I think you need counsel,” said Judge Louten.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in January. Governor Rick Scott removed State Attorney Aramis Ayala from the case last month after she announced she wouldn't pursue the death penalty in Loyd's case or any others.

Loyd's pick for an attorney: Terence Lenamon, a lawyer who handles death penalty cases in Miami.

"He (Lenamon) appears to be very well qualified and handling capital cases so it'll be very good to have him on board," said Loyd’s stand-by counsel Roger Weeden.

But this may not be Loyd's only legal battle; his ex-girlfriend's family said they might file a civil suit against him.

"No one should benefit nefarious acts such as this so if there are monies that comes that way as a result of that then obviously they will have the resources to address that in a civil stand point,” said the Dixon family spokesperson Gregory Jackson.

The next status hearing will be Wednesday April 12th. That's where the judge will decide if Loyd can have that lawyer from Miami to represent him.

