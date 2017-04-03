Wahlburgers now open in Waterford Lakes Town Center

- Wahlburgers Waterford Lakes is officially open for business and will host a VIP celebration event on Thursday, April 6th.

Donnie Wahlberg is scheduled to attend, but this event will be private (invitation only). The restaurant will not be open to the public at all that day.

However, the Wahlburger team will host a party for the public in the surrounding area outside the restaurant. This celebration will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include live entertainment, music, giveaways, and a chance to witness the official Wahlberg welcome to Waterford Lakes.

Gina Buell from the Wahlburgers franchise says that the "Wahlburgers team is thrilled to now be serving Waterford Lakes, and want all of our new neighbors to be part of the action. SInce Wahlburgers will not be open to the public the day of the party, we encourage everyone to support all of the incredible restaurants and shops of Waterford Lakes, then come over and join the fun." She went on to say that this "is the first of many memories we plan to make" at the new location.

The general manager at Waterford Lakes Town Center shared similar excitement, as she stated that the "community buzz and anticipation surrounding Wahlburgers VIP event at Waterford Lakes Town Center is exhilarating." She went on to say "The restaurant is already enjoying an incredible reception from the community and the Wahlbergs' presence will further generate excitement for fans of the fine food, company, and the generous hospitality and sincere family spirit the brothers are known for. This will be a milestone moment for all of our tenants and visitors at the Waterford Lake Town Center."

Wahlburgers Waterford Lakes is located at 749 Alafaya Trail in Orlando, Florida. It is now open for everyone to check out.