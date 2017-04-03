Cop who shot arrested teen arraignment made

- Former Rockledge Police Cpl. Nicholas Galluzzi was arrested early Monday morning on charges of attempted manslaughter stemming from an officer involved shooting on December 1, 2016.



Galluzzi turned himself in at the Brevard County Jail and posted bond this morning.



Galluzzi shot and wounded Alexzander Houston, 17, during the attempted arrest of two teens sought by Rockledge Police for multiple car burglaries.



When police stopped a vehicle driven by the other suspected teen Anthony Pierre, 16, he fled from officers on foot while passenger Houston surrendered at the scene. During Houston's detention, he was shot once by Galluzzi while lying on the ground.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the use of deadly force by Galluzzi and the State Attorney's Office subsequently filed the charge.



Subsequent to the shooting, the officer resigned and the two teens were both charged for their roles in the burglaries and the chase. The wounded Alexzander Houston was charged as a juvenile and faces three counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft and petit theft. Anthony Pierre, the 16-year-old driver, was filed on as an adult and faces a charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, three counts of burglary to a conveyance and both petite and grand theft charges.