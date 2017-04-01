Witness describes watching planes collide Local News Witness describes watching planes collide A witness describes what she saw when two planes collided in mid-air in Edgewater.

- Megan O'Keefe told Fox 35's David Williams that she and her husband saw two planes crash in Edgewater Saturday morning.



"The pilots acted very heroically," She said.



Megan O'Keefe and her family were driving to their daughter's soccer game Saturday when her husband said, "'Look! There's a plane and I think it's going down.'"



She said she looked up and saw five planes, three in formation and two in a dive.



"The two of them, it was going really fast and was going to the ground," She said.



Horrified, she called 911.



"It was very intense," She said. "Nothing we've ever seen before. Very surreal like out of a movie. It was a very scary moment."



She says after the two planes collided, pieces began falling out of the sky.



"At first we thought maybe it was a wing coming at us and lots of debris going all over the road," She said. "It could have crashed into my car. I had my entire family in the car with me."



Then, she saw a plane seemingly flying above the crash site.



O'Keefe showed Fox 35 cellphone she took moments after the tragedy, as she and her husband ran into the woods hoping to save someone, but there was nothing they could do. Both pilots were dead.



"My heart goes out to the friends and family of these victims," She said.



She said the pilots died as heroes.



"...They landed in the woods when they could have landed on 95 and it would have caused a lot of other casualties," She said.