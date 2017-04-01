French air force jet demonstration team will perform in Florida

The French Air Force team "Patrouille de France" jet demonstration team will perform in Melbourne, Lakeland and Pensacola in April 2017. The team is performing to celebrate the centennial of the US entry into WWI.

The French team will fly over three Florida cities during the month of April, beginning in Melbourne on the 1st and 2nd of April. They can then be seen in Lakeland on the 3rd and 4th. And finally, you can catch them in Pensacola on the 10th and 12th.

There are 9 pilots, flying 10 alphajet aircrafts.

The Melbourne demonstration will take place on April 1st through 2nd at the Air and Space Show at the Melbourne International Airport.