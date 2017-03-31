Authorities seek leads on serial robber Local News Authorities seek leads on serial robber The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a serial robber.

Deputies say the man has hit three 7-Elevens so far. The most recent robbery happened at one of the gas stations on E. Colonial early Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect seems to hit the stores between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and that he threatens the clerks with a gun.

In the surveillance video, he appears to be wearing a sweatshirt and sweat pants. He also tries to cover up his face.

Deputies say he appears to be getting more aggressive. They are asking anyone who recognizes him to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).