Body cam video shows events leading up to shootings Local News Body cam video shows events leading up to shootings Sanford Police have released body camera video of their interactions with a man accused of shooting six people Monday morning. It shows the hours leading up to the rampage.

According to investigators, the first incident happened at a Sanford gas station at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. You can see the suspect, Allen Cashe and his girlfriend, Latina Herring arguing about her keys.

The second incident happened outside Herring’s home on Hays Drive. Body camera video shows that Herring continues to tell police that Cashe has her house keys. Officers separate the two and try and diffuse the situation.

The body camera shows that at one point, Cashe is allowed into Herring’s home to pick up some belongings before he leaves.

Before Cashe leaves the home, Herring tells officers that she has more of his belongings. In the video, officers ask if he wants to take the stuff, but Cashe declines and drives away.

Investigators say they looked in the bag and found a gun. Just a few hours later, Cashe is accused of going back to the home and killing Herring. Police say he also shot her father and two of her young sons. One of the boys, just 8 years old, later died at the hospital.

Police say when cash was fleeing, he shot two random people. They are in stable condition.