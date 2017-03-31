Dozens of homes evacuated in Orange Springs due to wildfire

- Over 50 homes are being evacuated due to the threat of a fast-spreading wildfire in Marion County.

County firefighters, the Florida Division of Forestry, and the U.S. Forest Service are responding to the nearly 500-acre fire in the 21000 block of NE Highway 315 in Orange Springs [Gmap], a community which is adjacent to the Ocala National Forest and located about 25 miles northeast of Ocala.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. For an interactive map of all other active wildfires in Florida, click here.