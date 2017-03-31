Dozens of homes evacuated in Orange Springs due to wildfire

Posted:Mar 31 2017 07:06PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 07:06PM EDT

ORANGE SPRINGS, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Over 50 homes are being evacuated due to the threat of a fast-spreading wildfire in Marion County.  

County firefighters, the Florida Division of Forestry, and the U.S. Forest Service are responding to the nearly 500-acre fire in the 21000 block of NE Highway 315 in Orange Springs [Gmap], a community which is adjacent to the Ocala National Forest and located about 25 miles northeast of Ocala.   

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.  For an interactive map of all other active wildfires in Florida, click here

 

