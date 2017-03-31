Portion of SR 436 to close in Altamonte Springs for railroad work Local News Portion of SR 436 to close in Altamonte Springs for railroad work A portion of State Road 436 is closing in both directions in Altamonte Springs at the railroad crossing east of South Ronald Reagan Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, March 31 to 3 a.m. Monday, April 3.

- A portion of State Road 436 (East Altamonte Drive) is closing in both directions at the railroad crossing east of South Ronald Reagan Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, March 31 to 3 a.m. Monday, April 3. The closure is needed to replace the existing SunRail crossing with new concrete panels and asphalt approaches, which will provide a safer and smoother crossing for motorists.

Detour route signage is placed at key locations in the area to direct drivers around the work zone. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Detour Information:

• Westbound S.R. 436 traffic will be directed to turn right onto U.S. 17/92 northbound, then left onto Dog Track Road and left onto South Ronald Regan Boulevard to go back to S.R. 436. Local traffic will be permitted to continue west on S.R. 436 to point of the closure.

• Eastbound traffic on S.R. 436 will be directed to turn left onto South Ronald

Reagan Boulevard, right onto Dog Track Road and then right onto U.S. 17/92 southbound to go back to S.R. 436.

For the latest information on this construction project, please visit www.cflroads.com.