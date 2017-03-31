Juror outraged after death sentenced of man who killed deputy vacated Local News Juror in cop killer case speaks out Deciding to put a person to death has to be a gut-wrenching experience, but for one man, having that decision overturned may be even harder.

Brandon Bradley, the man convicted in the fatal shooting of law enforcement officer, is getting a whole new death penalty hearing, and the juror who sentenced him to death says that's unfair.

In 2014, Mike Carlo voted with a 10-2 majority of jurors to put Brandon Bradley to death for murdering Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill. He reached his decision after watching dash cam video of her shot eight times by Bradley during a traffic stop.

"The first shot hit her in the head, and she just fell over. I'll never forget the scene of her falling over," he said.

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court vacated Bradley's 2014 death sentence, because it was not a unanimous finding by the jurors, and that's now been ruled unconstitutional by The United States Supreme Court. This juror is outraged.

"He deserves the death penalty, and he doesn't deserve to be in general population, because they took him off death row," said Carlo. "When you're taken off death row, you go into general population and I'm sure he's going to be a hero in there, because he killed a police officer."

Carlo is especially upset because a unanimous requirement would have changed their deliberations. He says the two jurors who voted against it had weak arguments.

An attorney who represents the Pill Family says the re-sentencing is likely to re-victimize them... by forcing them to live through it again, but he added it's the cost of having a constitutionally valid death penalty.