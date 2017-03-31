911 calls released in Sanford shootings Local News 911 calls released in Sanford shootings A man accused in a deadly shooting rampage went before a judge on Friday, after an 8-year-old boy died.

Allen Cashe, 31, faces another murder charge, after Branden Christian died in the hospital. Cashe is accused of going on shooting spree at his girlfriend's home. Police say on Wednesday, Cashe shot and killed Latina Herring, then shot at her two young boys and their grandfather. Two bystanders were also hit.

It all started three hours before the deadly rampage, when the couple got into a fight over keys. Cashe calls 911. You can hear the couple arguing.

Officers say they never made any arrests, because they couldn't prove anything criminal happened. But after that call, a friend of Herring's also called 911 concerned about her safety.

Three hours later, a slew of 911 calls come in, after Cashe allegedly started shooting inside the home and at a bus stop nearby.

As this goes on, dispatchers get more calls from a block over, where police say cashe shot two bystanders as he was trying to escape..

A judge on Friday appointed Cashe a public defender to represent him. Cashe said nothing as he went before the judge. The two innocent bystanders are stable.