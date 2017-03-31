Man tried to evade arrest by hiding in pond Local News Man tried to evade arrest by hiding in pond The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man tried to get away from them by running into a pond and refusing to get out.

On Friday morning, just after 1 a.m., deputies arrived to the Quick Stop on North Powers Drive in Orlando.

Deputies said 21-year-old Donetta Hester and 23-year-old James Bacon had pulled into the parking lot of the store to confront a woman who owed them money.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the duo physically battered the woman, stole her cash and id, and did so while 3 children ranging in age from three weeks to six years old waited in the couple’s vehicle. Deputies said when they arrived Bacon fled to the wooded pond about a block away and got in.

"He wouldn't come out and we wouldn't leave,” said Deputy Rose Silva, “so hours later we were able to apprehend him."

Hester and Bacon are charged with Robbery with threat of a Weapon, Neglect of a Child, and Resisting Officer without Violence.