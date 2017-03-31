Plane makes emergency landing at Daytona Beach airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International airport shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, after the plane's landing gear failed to fully extend.
 
The pilot circled above the airport for about an hour and a half burning off fuel before landing on its belly without incident. The twin-engine Piper Aztec, registered to Ace Tomato Company based in Daytona Beach, had two people on board, both who exited the plane unharmed.
 
Commercial operations were uninterrupted.

