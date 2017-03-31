DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International airport shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, after the plane's landing gear failed to fully extend.
The pilot circled above the airport for about an hour and a half burning off fuel before landing on its belly without incident. The twin-engine Piper Aztec, registered to Ace Tomato Company based in Daytona Beach, had two people on board, both who exited the plane unharmed.
Commercial operations were uninterrupted.
Plane makes emergency landing at Daytona Beach airport
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing at Daytona Beach International airport shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, after the plane's landing gear failed to fully extend.