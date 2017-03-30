Teens caught with AR-15 parts, ammo in school Local News Teens caught with AR-15 parts, ammo in school Daytona Beach Police arrested two Seabreeze High School boys after they said it was discovered that they were in possession of gun parts and ammunition at the school.

According to police reports, other students at the school alerted staff and a school resource officer on Monday that the two ninth-graders had the weapons and were planning to rob a business later.

When the resource officer checked into it, police said he found the bottom part of an AR-15, as well as ammunition for the gun and ammunition for a shotgun. The officer took the boys into custody immediately.

Daytona Beach Police Captain Scott Lee said the two then told police the rest of the gun as well as a shotgun were at one of their homes. Those items were also taken into evidence.

"They were planning to use the ammunition and weapon in part of a burglary or robbery of a business,” said Lee. “They were planning to steal some property from possibly a hotel.”

The students were both charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Volusia County Schools didn’t notify parents by of the incident until Thursday afternoon when a call from Principal Joe Rawlings was sent out.

District representative Nancy Wait said there was no danger to students, the weapon was not operable, and the incident did not disrupt the school day.

In the call to parents Rawlings praised the student who spoke up about the situation and reiterated the district’s zero tolerance policy when it comes to weapons.

