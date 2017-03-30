Local News

Florida boy, 4, recovering after shooting himself

Authorities say a 4-year-old Florida boy is expected to recover after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Pasco County Sheriff's spokeswoman Melanie Snow said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday night in a home in Zephyrhills, which is near Tampa on Florida's west coast.

The boy was flown to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway.