Student charged with bringing gun to school

- Authorities say a central Florida teen has been arrested for bringing a gun to school.

A Lakeland police news release says the 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday at Southwest Middle School and charged with possession of firearm on school grounds and unlawful carry of a firearm. He was already on felony probation.

The school's principal and a school resource officer found a social media photo of the student with two handguns. Surveillance video showed the student leave his backpack in an empty classroom. Officials retrieved the backpack and found a 9mm handgun and a magazine with 12 rounds. The gun had been reported stolen last week.