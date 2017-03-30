Police investigating illegal immigrant event at UCF

- Police at the University of Central Florida (UCF) are investigating an event aimed at targeting illegal immigrants.

The Facebook page for the event, ran by an underground group at the school, will teach people how to find and report illegal immigrants online to agencies including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

The event page also reads "Help dirty illegals meet their fate at the hands of La Migra."

Some say that the event is just a prank, but the police are taking it seriously.

Binyomin Akiva Grega, a Latino member of the Facebook ground called "UCF Underground," said the event was just a joke that was talked about within their online group. He went on to say that the concerned reaction from the community and police was "ridiculous."

The event went viral after someone posted a screenshot of it on Twitter. And as of Wednesday night, the post has gotten over 3,000 retweets.

Originally, the event was to be held on Sunday at Bar Louie, which is right across the street from the school near Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard. However, a second event has replaced that posting, which now shows the meeting taking place on Saturday at the White House.

The UCF Police Spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said that the university is investigating the event and has alerted the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Gilmartin went on to say that "diversity and inclusivity are woven into the fabric of UCF," and that the "university is committed to continuing to uphold these values and being a place where all students can learn and grow."

When reached via Facebook, the event organizer just responded with memes and photos of birds.