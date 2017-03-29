Police seek woman who had altercation with clerk Local News Police seek woman who had altercation with clerk Melbourne police say early Wednesday morning, a woman flipped out at a clerk at a local 7-Eleven.

Police say the woman tried to pay for her stuff with a load of pennies. When the clerk said that was too many for her to handle, officers say the woman lost it.

They say she started making a mess in the store and throwing things at the clerk, hurting her. Then police say the woman threatened to kill the clerk, left the store and came back with two guns that she brandished at the terrified clerk.

Customers say it's unbelievable.

“Crazy Florida story. I'm from New Jersey, all my family's from up there. We hear these stories all the time,” said Greg Abbato.

“The woman's got issues,” Gail Slater agreed, “that's the bottom line!”

The clerk didn't need medical help for her injuries. The woman was last seen fleeing in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

