Amtrak train strikes 2 in Osceola County

Posted:Mar 29 2017 09:13PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 09:13PM EDT

INTERCESSION CITY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Authorities in Osceola County are searching for two pedestrians believed to have been struck by an Amtrak train.  

In a statement sent to FOX 35, a spokesperson for Amtrak says that Train 97 came into contact with two "trespassers" around 6:30 p.m. in Intercession City. The train was on a trestle and over water at the time of the incident.  Now, divers are searching the scene. 

"Eighty-eight passengers were on the train," said Kimberly Woods.  "There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members."

Service has been temporarily suspended as local authorities investigate the incident.  Train 97 is the Silver Meteor and it travels daily between New York City and Miami.
 
FOX 35 has a crew headed to the scene. We will have updates here and expect to have a live report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

 

