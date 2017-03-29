Illigal immigrant charged with soliciting teen Local News Illigal immigrant charged with soliciting teen It was a close call for a 15-year-old girl in Cocoa, as police say a man tried grabbing the teenager on Monday morning, along Cambridge Drive.

Detectives say Audencio Orozco-Fuente rode up behind the girl on a bicycle and then passed her and kept turning around and looking at her. They say he eventually he stopped and attempted to communicate with her, but she didn’t understand him.

Officers say the language barrier didn’t deter Orozco-Fuente, as he got more aggressive. Investigators say he tugged on the teen's jacket and made gestures referencing sex, trying to get her to his house, while telling her she’s pretty and begging “please.” Frightened, the girl ran home, and her mom called police.

Investigator say they think Orozco-Fuente was waiting for the right opportunity to pounce. The victim told police she walks to the bus stop with her cousin every day and they had seen the man many times. On Monday the teen was walking alone when Orozco-Fuente approached.

Since both girls had seen the suspect, both went to police headquarters to help come up with a computer-generated sketch of the suspect. With the picture in, detectives drove down Cambridge Drive and found their suspect.

Orozco-Fuente is charged with battery and lewd and lascivious. Investigators say he s an undocumented immigrant, so he was not being granted bond. He remains at the Brevard County Jail on an Immigration Customs Enforcement hold.