Authorities in Florida search for dolphin in need of rescue Local News Authorities search for dolphin in need of rescue Authorities in Brevard County, Florida are searching for a dolphin that is in need of a rescue. The young calf was photographed in the Banana River, near Minuteman Causeway, dragging what appears to be a tightly braided rope.

"It's trapped in his mouth, wrapped around his body, and then he's dragging the line behind him," said Tonya Morgan, the captain of Wildside Tours in Cocoa Beach. "So sad."

She and her crew spent Wednesday looking for the animal.

"It is a huge area. It's 47 miles long. They usually stay in a certain radius," Morgain explained.

Morgan said the other end of the rope might snag on something else, so there is a sense of urgency in their efforts.

Morgan said SeaWorld has also been assisting in the search, which will continue on Thursday.