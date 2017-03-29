Search for missing Ocala kids now focused in Georgia

- Law enforcement in Marion County and state police in Georgia are now focusing the search for two missing children in an area south of Atlanta.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing Child Alert Tuesday for a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, believed to be runaways. On Wednesday at about noon, the vehicle that detectives believe the two took was recovered in McDonough, Georgia, a town south of Atlanta. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the blue Honda belongs to the boy’s mother.

Destiny Lynn Decker left her home on March 27, sometime after 11:30 p.m. and has possibly left the state with her boyfriend, Caleb Bacallao. Authorities say Destiny made contact with her mother and the phone number was shown to be from South Atlanta. According to deputies, she has made comments to friends that she was running away to Canada.

Decker’s step father Curtis Williams discovered her missing when he went into her room to wake her for school on Tuesday.

“I opened the door and noticed the window was cracked and she wasn’t in bed, and there was a note on the dresser that said ‘good bye,’” said Williams.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Lettelier said detectives believe the couple is also still in the McDonough area, and that efforts will now focus there.

A description for Decker has been released by authorities. She is described as having blonde hair, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Destiny or Caleb, please call 911.